You Can Take the Kids to See ‘Baby Shark Live’ in Concert in Long Beach. Here’s How to Get Tickets

Parents, brace yourselves.

“Baby Shark Live” is launching a 100-city tour in North America this fall, and the only place parents in Southern California can take their kids to see the show is in Long Beach.

There’s also set to be another show in San Jose the next day.

The YouTube famous children’s song — with its catchy beat and earworm-like “doo doo doo doo” lyrics — has nearly 3 billion views on YouTube.

Not to mention, there are countless spinoff YouTube videos since the video produced by the South Korean firm Pinkfong was released in 2015.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live are partnering to present what they call a fully immersive concert experience.

Promoters say Baby Shark will join up with his friend, Pinkfong, to sing and dance such songs as “Five Little Monkeys,” ”Wheels on the Bus” and “Jungle Boogie.”

Of course, the show will also include “Baby Shark.”

The concerts are scheduled to begin in October.

Here’s where you can find tickets to the concert at the Long Beach Convention Center set to have you humming Oct. 19, 2019.

You can learn more here.

Here’s the schedule upcoming shows around the U.S.:

Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium — Thursday 10/3/19

Orlando, FL — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts — Friday 10/4/19

Tampa, FL — Straz Center — Morsani Hall — Saturday 10/5/19

Fort Lauderdale, FL — Broward Center for the Performing Arts — Sunday 10/6/19

Jacksonville, FL — Florida Theatre — Monday 10/7/19

Pensacola, FL — Saenger Theatre — Tuesday 10/8/19

Cedar Park, TX — HEB Center — Thursday 10/10/19

Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre — Friday 10/11/19

Frisco, TX — Comerica Center — Saturday 10/12/19

New Orleans, LA — Mahalia Jackson Theater — Sunday 10/13/19

Shreveport, LA — Shreveport Municipal Auditorium — Monday 10/14/19

Tulsa, OK — BOK Center — Tuesday 10/15/19

San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre — Wednesday 10/16/19

Mesa, AZ — Ikeda Theater — Friday 10/18/19

Long Beach, CA — Terrace Theater — Saturday 10/19/19

San Jose, CA — Center for the Performing Arts — Sunday 10/20/19

Salt Lake City, UT — Eccles Theater — Wednesday 10/23/19

Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre — Thursday 10/24/19

St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre — Saturday 10/26/19

Indianapolis, IN — Clowes Memorial Hall — Sunday 10/27/19

Des Moines, IA — Des Moines Civic Center — Tuesday 10/29/19

Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre — Wednesday 10/30/19

Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater — Friday 11/1/19

Rosemont, IL — Rosemont Theatre — Saturday 11/2/19

Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre — Sunday 11/3/19

Pittsburgh, PA — Byham Theater — Monday 11/4/19

Reading, PA — Santander Performing Arts Center — Tuesday 11/5/19

Hartford, CT — Bushnell Performing Arts Center — Wednesday 11/6/19

Brookville, NY — Tilles Center — Thursday 11/7/19

Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre — Friday 11/8/19

Boston, MA — Emerson Colonial Theatre — Saturday 11/9/19

Philadelphia, PA — Academy of Music — Sunday 11/10/19