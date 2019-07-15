Brush Fire in Mecca Nearing Full Containment

An 80-acre wildfire that has been burning for two days in Mecca and prompted firefighters to request that power lines be deactivated in the area was 98 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons at about 10:50 a.m. Friday near Lincoln Street and Avenue 66, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials initially reported the blaze was burning in five to eight acres of thick vegetation but it grew to 80 acres in a few hours.

Crews made steady progress on the fire throughout Saturday, despite temperatures well into triple digits.

Fire lines held overnight, and 125 firefighters continue to work toward full containment, fire officials said.

An outbuilding was destroyed by the fire, but there were no reported injuries.