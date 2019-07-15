Hiker Wearing Bikini Disappears in Southern California’s Sweltering Mojave Desert

A 69-year-old Arizona woman last seen wearing a black bikini and hiking boots has disappeared during a hike with her husband in Southern California’s Mojave Desert during one of its warmest stretches of the year.

Barbara Thomas, 69, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was last seen Friday wearing the bikini, a red baseball cap and tan hiking boots with black socks. Thomas is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes.

Thomas and her husband were hiking about 20 miles north of the 40 Freeway when they got separated, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

She was not carrying any supplies in the desert northeast of Los Angeles, where temperatures reached more than 100 degrees over the weekend. More triple-digit heat is in the forecast.

The search for 69-year-old Barbara Thomas is continuing In the area of Kelbaker/ Hidden Hills near the I-40 https://t.co/D3dncRWvg0 — SBCSD Colorado River Station (@CORiverStation) July 14, 2019

The search includes search-rescue dogs, a sheriff’s department helicopter, park rangers, deputies and other personnel.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.