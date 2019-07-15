House in Flames Following Explosion in Murrieta

A utility worker was killed and another was injured Monday in a natural gas line explosion that leveled a home in a Murrieta residential neighborhood, Southern California Gas Co. officials reported.

SoCalGas “crews responded to reports of a natural gas line that was damaged by a contractor working on a home on Wooden Horse Trail in the city of Murrieta. Shortly after crews arrived, there was an explosion,” according to a statement released about 1:50 p.m. by Christine Detz of SoCalGas.

“Initial reports are that one SoCalGas employee was killed in the incident. Another was transported to the hospital with injuries,” she said. “Preliminary information is that one occupant of the home may also be unaccounted for.”

Emergency personnel were called about 12:15 p.m. to the 23500 block of Wooden Horse Trail near Spicewood Avenue and later called for an air ambulance.

One other home was partially damaged on the side facing the burned-out home, but apparently did not catch fire, according to reports from the scene.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise cited a witness account in reporting that a natural gas line was apparently struck while solar panel and landscape workers were working on the home.

Detz said utility crews stopped the flow of gas to the property about 1 p.m.

Murrieta police closed Clinton Keith Road to all traffic from Smith Ranch Road to Nutmeg Street, and said no one would be allowed into the area — including residents — for an undetermined period of time for safety reasons.