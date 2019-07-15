Man Charged in Connection with Weapons Cache at Bel-Air Home

A 58-year-old man accused of stockpiling a massive cache of weapons inside a Bel-Air mansion pleaded not guilty Monday to 64 felonies.

Girard Damian Saenz was arrested following a May 9 search of the home at 111 N. Beverly Glen Blvd. Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized more than 1,000 guns during the search.

ATF officials said they searched the home in response to an anonymous tip. The home is owned by Cynthia Beck, who has three daughters with J. Paul Getty’s son, Gordon Getty.

Beck bought the home in 2001, but she has not been linked to the stockpile of weapons.

Saenz is charged with 23 counts of possession of an assault weapon, 17 counts of unlicensed transfer of a handgun, 15 counts of unlawful assault weapon/.50 BMG rifle activity, seven counts of possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun and two counts of possession of a destructive device.

Saenz, who was freed on $50,000 bail after his May arrest, pleaded not guilty Monday during a hearing at the Airport Branch Courthouse. His bail was increased to $100,000, which he posted. He faces up to 48 years and eight months in prison if convicted, according to the District Attorney’s Office.