Man With Face Tattoo Identified as Suspect in Fatal San Bernardino Stabbing

A 39-year-old San Bernardino man is suspected of stabbing two people, including killing a 31-year-old man, authorities said Sunday.

The stabbings occurred on Friday, July 12, 2019, around 5:34 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Kendall Drive, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Eric Aguilera, 31, of San Bernardino, was killed in the stabbing, while one other person was taken to the hospital, the SBPD said. The second stabbing victim is expected to survive, police said.

After an investigation, Daniel Morales, 39, of San Bernardino, was identified as the stabbing suspect by SBPD. Police said Morales was arrested on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Campos at (909) 384-5619 or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.