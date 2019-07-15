Riverside County Gas Prices Drop For Eighth Time in Nine Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Monday for the eighth time in nine days, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $3.665.

The average price has dropped 2.1 cents over the past nine days, including a half-cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped for five consecutive days, rose one-tenth of a cent on Thursday and 1.1 cents on Friday, and resumed decreasing on Saturday.

The average price is 1.3 cents less than one week ago and 6.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 7.8 cents higher than one year ago.