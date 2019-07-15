Missing Huntington Beach Woman Found Alive, Authorities Say

A Huntington Beach woman on a camping trip near the California-Nevada border who had been missing since Friday afternoon has been found alive, authorities said Monday.

“Missing hiker, Sheryl Powell was located alive by ground search team members near the Montenegro Springs area (below where her dog was located earlier today),” the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page. “Searchers describe her as resilient and strong but exhausted after being lost in an extremely remote area above Big Pine, CA.”

The search for a Huntington Beach woman, who was reported missing in a camping area in the Bristlecone Pine Forest area near the California-Nevada border appeared to have turned up the woman’s dog earlier in the day, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said.

A dog matching the description of the pet that was with missing camper Sheryl Powell was found about 2 1/2 miles from her last known location. The search on the ground and by air continued Monday afternoon for Powell, 60.

Powell and the dog, Miley, vanished near the Grandview Campground, about 275 miles north of Los Angeles, around 2 p.m. while husband Joseph Powell repositioned their Jeep, a task, family members said, that only took five minutes. Her husband said when he returned, his wife and their 5-pound black and white Yorkipoo dog were gone.

Powell was described as an experienced hiker by the Inyo County Sheriff’s office said.

Joseph Powell searched for an hour before notifying officers of his wife’s disappearance through his satellite device.

“My parents have an extremely loving relationship and my dad (who has refused to leave the campsite) is on the verge of breakdown,” said son Greg Powell in a Facebook post Saturday.

Greg Powell said there are no traces of his mother except for the footprints she left at the campground. He said current search efforts have been inadequate and search crews understaffed.

Her son believes Sheryl Powell might have been the victim of an abduction. He said police are “refusing to acknowledge” the possibility, stating that she might have gotten lost during a hike or she might have been lead offsite looking for her runaway dog. Greg Powell said neither scenario is likely.

Inyo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carma Roper said investigators have determined the husband is not connected to his wife’s disappearance.

Inyo Search and Rescue and the Inyo Sheriff’s Department began an immediate search of the area after receiving the notification on July 12, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Aerial search equipped to detect thermal imaging was provided by CHP-Inland Division Air Operations, Inyo County Sheriff’s added. Ground searches were provided by Inyo SAR, Mono SAR and China Lake Mountain Rescue Group.

Greg Powell said the helicopter will stop searching for his mother if she is not located in two days. He created a GoFundMe page to raise money to continue chartering the helicopter in case she is not found before then. If she is found, he will refund the proceeds.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s ask that anyone with information about the missing camper contact them at 760-878-0383.