Stagecoach Dates, Ticket Prices Announced

The organizers of the Stagecoach country music festival Monday revealed dates for the 2020 event and announced tickets will go on sale this week.

The annual event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio will take place April 24-26 — one week after weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Goldenvoice, the concert promoter for both festivals.

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at StagecoachFestival.com.

A general admission ticket costs $299, or $359 with the inclusion of a shuttle pass. Individual shuttle passes are $70.

Ticket prices increase to $829 for corral reserved seating in section C-2. Corral standing pit passes and coral reserved seating in section C-1 are both $1,299.

Preferred parking is $89, while car camping costs $155. Camping companion parking for an additional vehicle is $55.

RV camping is $531 for resort lot 10, $931 for resort lot 7 and $1,331 for resort lot 8.

None of the posted prices include fees or occupancy taxes.

Passes can be purchased on a payment plan, with a $25 down payment and six equal monthly payments.

The lineup for the festival is typically announced in the fall.