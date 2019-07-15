‘The agenda of white nationalists’: AOC, other congresswomen respond to Trump’s attacks

The four progressive congresswomen of color attacked by President Donald Trump responded on Monday at a joint news conference, saying his “blatantly racist” assault on them is nothing more than an effort to distract from his corrupt administration and inhumane policies.

The Democratic lawmakers, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, portrayed Trump as lawless and condemned his treatment of migrants on the border and deportations.

“This is the agenda of white nationalists, whether it is happening in chat rooms or happening in national TV. And now it’s reached the White House garden,” Omar said of what she called Trump’s “blatantly racist attack.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I am not surprised” by the president’s actions, given the actions she said he’s taken against immigrants and to hurt the average American. She called Trump’s comments about the four lawmakers a “distraction.”

“We don’t leave the things we love,” Ocasio-Cortez said, and “we love all people in this country.”

Omar called it a “pivotal moment in our country,” with Trump “openly violating the oath he took” with “human rights abuses.” She called for his impeachment and accused him of “colluding with a foreign government” in the 2016 presidential election, a charge he’s repeatedly denied.

Pressley urged Americans to not “take the bait” from Trump’s “disruption and distraction” tactics.

The foursome said in a statement before the news conference that they would “respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s openly racist comments attacking the duly elected members of Congress.”

Trump started tweeting about the four again shortly after their press conference was scheduled to start. “IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!” he wrote in the first of three tweets, which were posted before the four took to the podium.

Trump on Monday stepped up his attacks on the congresswomen, accusing them of loving terrorists, “hating” the United States and Israel and saying they should feel free to leave the country if they’re not happy here.

Trump first went after the quartet over the weekend, tweeting that they should “go back” to the countries they came from — even though three of them are from the United States — and has repeatedly doubled down since.

His incessant lashing-out prompted lawmakers of both parties to condemn his remarks.