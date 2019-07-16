House votes to allow Pelosi to call Trump comments ‘racist’

A vote to rap President Donald Trump for his tweets about four Democratic House members was trapped in partisan gridlock Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to the “president’s racist tweets,” a Republican objected, and the presiding House chair stormed off amid the delay.

Proceedings were delayed for nearly two hours as the House, in session to vote on the president’s tweets, voted first on the propriety of Pelosi’s remarks about Trump’s remarks, and whether she would be allowed to keep making remarks.

“These comments from the White House are disgraceful and disgusting and the comments are racist,” Pelosi said as she first introduced a resolution condemning Trump’s incendiary remarks about four Democratic congresswoman.

“Every single member of this institution, Democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets. To do anything less would be a shocking rejection of our values and a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people. I urge a unanimous vote,” Pelosi said.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., asked Pelosi if she would like to “rephrase her comment.” House members are barred from making disparaging remarks about the president on the floor of the House, but the resolution is aimed at criticizing the president for comments directed at four congresswomen of color who he said should “go back” where “they came” from.

Pelosi said she had “cleared my remarks with the parliamentarian before I read them,” referring to the House’s rules referee.

Collins persisted. “I made a point of order that the gentlewoman’s words are unparliamentary and her words be taken down,” he said.

The proceedings were then put on hold for over an hour as Collins’ request was considered. After the 60-minute mark, presiding chair Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., decided he’d had enough, and chastised both sides for rushing the vote and escalating tensions.

“We don’t ever, ever want to pass up, it seems, an opportunity to escalate, and that’s what this is,” he said.

“We want to just fight. I abandon the chair,” he said before hitting his gavel and walking out.

A short time later, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took the chair and announced Pelosi’s comments had been found “not in order.” But the Maryland congressman then called a vote on whether the comments should be stricken from the record and the Democrats prevailed on a party-line vote, allowing Pelosi’s remarks to stand after an almost two-hour delay.

Because she’d been found out of order, Pelosi was barred from making comments on the House floor for the rest of the day — but Democrats voted to allow her to keep talking, again along party lines.

In a closed-door meeting with House Democrats ahead of the proceeding, Pelosi said “these are our sisters” in reference to the four newly elected Democratic lawmakers: Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Pelosi, D-Calif., insisted the resolution is about more than just “The Squad” — the nickname for the four congresswoman.

“The fact is, as offended as we are — and we are offended by what he said about our sisters — he says that about people every day, and they feel as hurt as we do about somebody in our family having this offense against them,” Pelosi said.

“This is, I hope, one where we will get Republican support,” she said. “If they can’t support condemning the words of the president, well, that’s a message in and of itself.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a news conference Tuesday morning that he did not believe Trump’s tweets were racist.

“I believe this is about ideology; this is about socialism versus freedom,” McCarthy said, adding that the four congresswomen “talked more about impeachment than anything else” at a news conference Monday where they responded to the president.

“This is more from their base, it’s about politics, and it’s unfortunate,” he said. “We should get back to the business of America.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, said at the news conference that she wanted to make clear the GOP’s “opposition to our socialist colleagues has absolutely nothing to do with their gender, with their religion or with their race, it has to do with the content of their policies.”

Trump’s comments about the congresswomen have sparked a firestorm in Washington, where Democrats and a handful of Republicans have rebuked the president for his remarks and some have denounced them as racist.

In his first public comments since the controversy began, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the “political rhetoric has gotten way, way overheated all across the political spectrum,” adding that “the tone of all of this is not good for the country” and everyone needed to “lower the incendiary rhetoric.”

Trump tweeted Sunday that, instead of criticizing his government, the four congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“Then come back and show us how it is done,” he added. “These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.”

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted that the four congresswomen “have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate” and asked why the House wasn’t “voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said?”

In more tweets later Tuesday morning, Trump denied that his tweets were racist, saying Congress should instead be taking action on “the filthy language” by the foursome of congresswomen.

…..Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country. Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

Later, at a Cabinet meeting in the White House, Trump was asked where he thought the congresswomen should go. “It’s up to them,” he said. “Go wherever they want, or they can stay, but they should love our country. They shouldn’t hate our country.”

Asked Monday if he was concerned that his comments were being called racist, the president had said, “It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me.”

On Tuesday, the sponsor of the House resolution, Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., said of Trump, “It’s a reality show for him; the reality for us is that this is causing violence. And that’s what I want people to come together around.”

“This is not really about Trump,” Malinowski said about the resolution. “This is about us — it’s about who we are in this institution and what we stand for and what we believe.”

In a joint press conference Monday, the congresswomen reamed Trump for his remarks and portrayed him as a lawless president. Omar said Trump was promoting “the agenda of white nationalists” and called his remarks “blatantly racist.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded Tuesday morning to Trump’s latest tweets, writing on Twitter, “You’re right, Mr. President — you don’t have a racist bone in your body. You have a racist mind in your head, and a racist heart in your chest.”