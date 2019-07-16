‘What a Trooper!’: Police Say 2-Year-Old Girl Missing From Campsite in Michigan Woods Is Found Alive

A 2-year-old girl whose family said wandered away as they prepared to leave a woodland campsite in northern Michigan has been found alive, Michigan State Police said Tuesday morning.

Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing from the campsite in Oscoda County about 8:15 a.m. Monday and her pink coat was found a few hundred yards from where she was last seen, state police had said. Police dogs and a helicopter were taking part in the search for Gabriella, which resumed on Tuesday.

“Great news!!! Gabriella has been found alive,” state police tweeted at 11:39 a.m. ET. They followed up by tweeting a photo of the rescued 2-year-old holding a giant cookie in her hand as an adult held up a bottled water for her to drink. “What a trooper!” police said. “The searchers are all clearing and the command center is packing up.”

State police said the family is from the Monroe area in southeastern Michigan. They had been camping at the Comins Township campsite about 170 miles northwest of Detroit since late last week. They said they lost track of Gabriella while they were packing up at the campsite.