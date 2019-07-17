CHP Busts Carpool Lane Cheater Seen Driving With Mannequin

News Staff

Reminder to drivers who hop in the carpool lane without any passengers with them: mannequins still don’t pass as real passengers.

One driver in the East Bay learned that lesson the hard way Tuesday morning.

While conducting a carpool lane enforcement operation on Highway 4, the California Highway Patrol ticketed the driver after realizing that they stashed a wig-wearing, sweatshirt-sporting mannequin in the front passenger seat of their car.

“Angel didn’t have much of a personality as a passenger when we met her this morning during our Carpool Enforcement on #hwy4 She just oddly stared at us while we issued her chauffeur a ticket for carpool violation,” the CHP Contra Costa office quipped in a tweet.

 