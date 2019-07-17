Sheriff’s Department IDs Suspect Shot By Deputies In Rancho Mirage

Deputies Wednesday identified a man who was fatally injured in a deputy-involved shooting near the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage last week.

Jason Harris, 36, of Rancho Mirage, was shot about 7:30 p.m. July 9 in the area of Bob Hope Drive and Ramon Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Harris had been seen waving a knife in the air and “exhibiting bizarre behavior,” Deputy Robyn Flores told The Desert Sun.

Deputies sent to the scene ordered the man to put down the knife. When he did not comply, a stun gun was used, but it did not work, Flores said.

Harris continued to hold the knife and when he moved toward deputies, he was shot, according to Flores.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No deputies were injured.