Fire Reported At Oasis Resort in Palm Springs

A structure fire broke out at a Palm Springs resort Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 12:10 p.m. in a building without the Oasis Resort in the 4100 block of East Palm Canyon Drive, according to Palm Springs police Sgt. Mike Casavan.

There was no word on how the fire started or whether anyone was injured.

Firefighters were still at the scene as of 1 p.m., Casavan said.