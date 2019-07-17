Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested in Temecula

A Moreno Valley man who allegedly posed as a ride-share driver before kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Temecula has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

Luis Fernando Alba was arrested Monday in Moreno Valley for allegedly carjacking the vehicle he used to kidnap and sexually assault the victim. The carjacking was reported Saturday in Moreno Valley.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials say the attack happened Sunday. The victim was waiting for a ride-sharing service driver at a gas station in Pala when a vehicle arrived, and the male driver stated he was her ride.

“After getting in the vehicle it became apparent to the victim the driver was not a ride sharing service driver and asked to be let out of the vehicle,” the department said in a news release. “The driver refused to let her out and sexually assaulted the victim while in the city of Temecula. The victim was able to exit the vehicle on Temecula Pkwy and immediately called 911.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation was encouraged to contact Investigator Cornett at the Temecula Sheriff’s Station, 951-696- 3000, or 951-776-1099.