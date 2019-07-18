DUI Offender Admits Killing Banning Motorcyclist in Collision

A probationer who struck and killed a 65-year-old motorcyclist in Banning while driving under the influence pleaded guilty Thursday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and other offenses.

Gabriel Simeon Beltran, 27, of Beaumont admitted the manslaughter count, as well as assault resulting in great bodily injury, breaching a roadway divider resulting in injuries and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the scene of a crime. In exchange for his admissions, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office dropped six related charges.

Superior Court Judge Becky Dugan scheduled a sentencing hearing for Aug. 19 at the Banning Justice Center.

Beltran is being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to Banning police, the defendant slammed into Vincent Hernandez of Banning on the evening of Dec. 13, 2017.

Beltran was driving his SUV drunk through the intersection of South San Gorgonio Avenue and Wesley Street when he went into opposing traffic lanes and ran into Hernandez, killing the motorcyclist on the spot, police said.

Beltran abandoned his vehicle and ran away. Officers located him two hours later at a residence on North Eighth Street, where he was taken into custody without incident.

According to court records, the defendant has a 2014 conviction for misdemeanor DUI.