Keys View Overlook In Joshua Tree Closed Due To ‘High Bee Activity’

A popular overlook point in Joshua Tree National Park has been temporarily closed due to bees, park officials said Thursday.

The Keys View overlook, which is in the Riverside County section of the park and provides sweeping views of the Coachella Valley, is closed until further notice due to what was described as “high bee activity,” according to a statement from park officials.

The closure is both to protect visitors and to encourage bees in the area to move on — moisture from cars and water bottles attracts bees in the summer, officials said.

“Bees require this extra water to cool their hives during the hottest days,” park officials said. “They will pester visitors for their water bottles, the condensation from their vehicle air conditioners and even for their sweat.”

The temporary closure will limit the water available for the bees and give them time to leave, officials said. There was no indication given on when the area may reopen, but visitors were encouraged to stay updated by checking the park’s website and social media accounts.