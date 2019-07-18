Lake Elsinore Man Arrested For Allegations Of Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old

A Lake Elsinore man suspected of sexually assaulting a child over a four-year period was in custody Thursday.

Edwin Sangalang, 45, was arrested after investigators learned of alleged ongoing abuse against a girl who is now 13, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff’s deputies received a report on Monday from a home in the 24000 block of Gazania Way of lewd and lascivious acts between Sangalang and the girl.

Detectives discovered Sangalang had begun an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with the child about four years ago, the Sheriff’s Department said.

“During this time period, Sangalang lived in the cities of Chino Hills and Perris, prior to moving to the city of Lake Elsinore within the past year,” deputies said.

On Tuesday, Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies showed up at Sangalang’s job in Los Angeles and took him into custody on suspicion of about 200 counts of felony sexual assault, according to the sheriff’s department.

Jail records indicate Sangalang was arrested at a location near Westwood Boulevard and Weyburn Avenue in Los Angeles, and is being held Thursday at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on $1 million bail.

He’s scheduled to appear in court at the Riverside Hall of Justice Thursday morning, the jail website shows.

The case remains under investigation, and sheriff’s deputies asked anyone with information on the matter to call Investigator Jeremy Klemp at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300.