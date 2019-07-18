What You Should Know If ICE Shows Up to Your Workplace

The feelings of fear and uncertainty continue to grow in migrant communities as they hold on to hope raids won’t hit their city. NBC Palm Springs has gone over what you can do in the case ICE agents come to your home, or even stop you on the streets. Today, we look into what you can do if ice catches you on the clock.

14 year-old Luz Chavez and her father, Geronimo, live to serve, and are aware of everything there is to know should ICE knock on the door at your workplace. In fact, they have spent the last several years informing immigrants of such rights.

“If they don’t come in with a warrant under your name, they can’t arrest you. Just through the peephole, tell them, can you slide down all the paperwork you have, and if it;s not a court order warrant, they cannot come in. However, if you open the door fully, your rights are vanished,” Luz told NBC Palm Springs.

The right to keep the door closed, and the right to remain silent, protect every person in the United States under amendments four and five of the Constitution.

So keep that in mind and remember to breathe.

“Just be calm and try to wait for the best time to walk out from the area,” emphasized Geronimo.

Luz and Geronimo also urge families to have a notarized document prepared, to assign their children guardians, should ice take them away.

“If a parent does not do that, sadly the children go to foster care and as our President even said, the foster care system is broken,” said Luz.

Now, while this may be a time of uncertainty for many, we must remember, the Constitution protects us all.

“Regardless of your status, we all are safe with the constitution of the United States.”

Todec Legal Center, the non-profit organization that helps immigrants, will hold a free informational clinic tomorrow from 3pm-4pm in the afternoon at their Coachella office. You can find the address below:

1482 Sixth Street

Coachella, CA 92236

(760) 698-8787