Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For 12th Time in 14 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Friday for seventh consecutive day and the 12th time in 14 days, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.645.

The average price has dropped 4.1 cents over the past 14 days, including three-tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 3.4 cents less than one week ago and 4.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 8.1 cents higher than one year ago.

“There are reports of ample supply in the Southern California fuel market, which should continue to push down prices in the near future,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Oil prices have also dropped recently and if that trend continues, it could help reduce prices at the pump.”