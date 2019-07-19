Car Runs Off Road Near Palm Springs; Minor Injuries Reported

One person was hurt when a car ran off a roadway near Palm Springs Friday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol dispatchers received a report around 12:45 p.m. of a white car that had gone off the left side of northbound Highway 111 just south of Interstate 10.

The car reportedly stopped in the median of the highway.

Firefighters headed to the scene and found one person had sustained minor injuries, according to the CHP.

The left lane of southbound Highway 111 was blocked while emergency personnel were at the scene.