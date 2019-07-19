Police Investigating Reports of Shooting In Palm Desert

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a shooting Friday morning in Palm Desert.

A 911 call came in just before 4:45 a.m. Friday, reporting “the discharging of a firearm” in the area of Country Club Drive and Portola Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived and discovered evidence of a shooting, but did not find any suspects or victims.

The sheriff’s department did not say what evidence was found.

Country Club Drive was closed east of Portola Avenue until about 5:40 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation. There were no reported injuries, deputies said.