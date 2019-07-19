Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory to Host Event Celebrating Apollo 11’s 50th Anniversary

Fifty years ago this weekend, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. As fellow crew member, Michael Collins, kept watch in the command module overhead. In fact, more than 400,000 people spent close to a decade, in effect, inventing space travel and exploration before this mission was attempted. Little did they know that this would be the work that would forever change the course of history.

Meantime here at home, the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory has been planning a big event for the community to celebrate the 50th anniversary of this groundbreaking mission. The free event is truly one for the whole family. From going into the observatory, to building 3-D models of the moon, these activities are meant to transport you to the Apollo moon-landing that happened 50 years ago. Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory director Aaron Espinosa tells NBC Palm Springs he is proud to be commemorating such a momentous occasion.

“We sent a man to the moon and that is just an absolutely amazing thing, not just for America, but the world.”

Saturday, July 20th, the library and observatory will hold an event that Aaron assures will be fun for the whole family.

“We’re going to be having activities for the kids, arts and crafts, stem program, face painting. We will also have some rocket launches…and then throughout the library we will have virtual reality, augmented reality, printed 3-D images of the near side of the far side of the moon, near side of the moon.”

Now, while learning about the Apollo 11 mission that took place 50 years ago is important, Aaron says that the PlaneWave CDK 700 telescope is the real showstopper.

“Once we open that door, everybody is kind of in awe. The jaw drops. And then to be able to move it with the remote, and then to be able to move the dome. It’s just one of those experiences that not many people have gotten to experience.”

With all these opportunities, how could you not want to come out to the city of Rancho Mirage to celebrate such a pivotal day in our history?

“I think just the atmosphere of being a community event and celebrating something so momentous is going to be just fantastic.”

Once again, the community event commemorating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 will take place Saturday, July 20th, from 10am to 2pm at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory. You can find the address below:

CA-111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

(760) 341-7323