Suspect Arrested Following Brief Pursuit in Indio

A suspect was arrested Friday in Indio following a brief pursuit.

Police identified a suspect with a warrant around 4:20pm and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The driver failed to stop and a brief pursuit ensued for a few blocks.

The driver crashed into another vehicle near the Arboles Apartments at De Oro and Aladdin from Avenue 46.

Nobody was injured and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.