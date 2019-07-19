Three Arrested for Credit Card Fraud in La Quinta

On Tuesday, at 10:00 PM, La Quinta deputies responded to The Home Depot in the 79900 block of Highway 111, regarding a theft in progress.

It was determined, Claudine Boston, 22-years-old of Brooklyn, Musilimont Oniga, 20-years-old of Brooklyn, and Patrick Howard, 22-years-old of Brooklyn, committed credit card fraud.

The investigation revealed the three suspects were suspected of committing credit card fraud and theft at Home Depots in the Coachella Valley, Riverside County, Orange County and Los Angeles County.

A search warrant was authored for their hotel room and vehicle. The search warrant was served by the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team.

During the search warrant, equipment used to make fraudulent credit cards was located along with stolen property, valued at $1,500.00. Boston, Oniga, and Howard were arrested for credit card fraud and booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio.