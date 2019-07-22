800 Customers Without Power In Cathedral City

News Staff

More than 800 customers were without electricity in Cathedral City Monday afternoon.

Power was knocked out to 819 customers in the area around 1:30 p.m., according to Southern California Edison.

Crews were working to determine the cause of the outage and hoped to have electricity back up by 9:00 p.m., according to a representative of the utility.

The Cathedral City Fire Department reported that firefighters were responding to two “incidents” involving electrical equipment, but no other details were immediately available.