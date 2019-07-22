800 Customers Without Power In Cathedral City

More than 800 customers were without electricity in Cathedral City Monday afternoon.

Power was knocked out to 819 customers in the area around 1:30 p.m., according to Southern California Edison.

Crews were working to determine the cause of the outage and hoped to have electricity back up by 9:00 p.m., according to a representative of the utility.

The Cathedral City Fire Department reported that firefighters were responding to two “incidents” involving electrical equipment, but no other details were immediately available.