High Heat, Thunderstorms Possible This Week in Riverside County

A heat wave will grip the Inland Empire this week, pushing the mercury into the triple digits and an abundance of monsoonal moisture may generate isolated thunderstorms in some areas, forecasters said Monday.

A high pressure system expanding over the southwest region will bring warmer temperatures throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The system will also bring a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon in the Riverside County mountains, NWS meteorologist Dan Gregoria said.

There will be greater chance of thunderstorms in the county mountains and the Coachella Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, Gregoria said.

Flash flooding is also possible in those areas Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.

High temperatures Monday are expected to reach 98 degrees in Riverside, 108 in Palm Springs, 97 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 93 in Temecula.

Temperatures will rise a few degrees Tuesday, then remain around the same for the rest of the week, forecasters said.