Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Rocks Desert Region

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake that shook the California desert Monday was centered about 10 miles south of Twentynine Palms in Riverside County, just south of the San Bernardino County line, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 9:26 a.m. temblor, which was initially reported at a magnitude of 4.4 before being downgraded to a 4.2 by the USGS, was widely felt throughout the Coachella Valley and south-central San Bernardino County.

A magnitude 2.7 aftershock was recorded in the same area a little under three hours after the initial quake.

Twentynine Palms is about 180 miles south of Ridgecrest, where magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes struck back-to-back on July 4 and 5.

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was also recorded in the Ridgecrest area, about 16 miles south of the community of Trona, at 9:31 a.m. — five minutes after the Twentynine Palms quake. Three more temblors between magnitudes 2.0 and 3.0 were detected near Ridgecrest throughout the afternoon.