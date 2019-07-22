Officials Discuss Earthquake Preparedness Following Twentynine Palms Quake

In light of this morning’s 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Twentynine Palms, Congressman Raul Ruiz met with local leaders to discuss a plan of action between the federal government and local cities for when the next earthquake strikes. This comes just two weeks after the 7.1 magnitude tremor shook the Ridgecrest area. Now, California representatives in the Coachella Valley are staying on top of being prepared for the future, as earthquakes have become more frequent in California.

“Inefficiency costs lives. If you’re struggling to find out what you need to do during a natural disaster, it’s too late. If you’re struggling to figure out how you’re going to communicate with your family, during a big earthquake or during a major fire, it’s too late,” Congressman Raul Ruiz told NBC Palm Springs.

California representatives, along with first responders, like Captain Fernando Herrera with CalFire, were honing in on what needs to happen when another earthquake hits.

“We never know when disaster is going to strike, so we always have to be prepared; whether it’s an earthquake, a flood, a fire,” said Captain Herrera.

As it stands, the tremors are moving closer to the San Andreas fault, which means the next one could be devastating.

“If the big one hits here, we are for sure going to be cut off from any assistance in terms of the west. The infrastructure of the interstate 10 will be devastated. It will be completely broken. There will be no transportation coming in or out,” added Captain Herrera.

All in all, Congressman Raul Ruiz, along with other local leaders say, it is better to be safe than sorry.

“It should be a requirement in your family to have a plan and supplies ready to go, so that when it happens, you’re ready to go. Efficiency saves lives. Not having a plan, not having that discussion, may actually put your family’s life in danger,” said Congressman Raul Ruiz.

The Congressman also says that having plenty of water, a full tank of gas, a first aid kit, and a family plan are important to have–ahead of time.