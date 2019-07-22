Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Continues “First Responders Days”

For the entire month of August, all qualified first responders receive free admission to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway as part of “First Responders Days.” In addition, up to four of their guests receive 25% off of their regular tram fares.

According to Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols, “We are happy to have our second annual ‘First Responders Days’ and welcome the men and women who so courageously protect and serve our communities. We truly hope they enjoy their visit with us and make cherished memories with their families and friends.”

Qualifying personnel include (see www.pstramway.com for full listing):

Fire and police personnel

California Highway Patrol

County Sheriff Officers

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs)

This program runs August 1-31, 2019 with tickets (only) available at the Tramway’s Valley Station on the day of visit.