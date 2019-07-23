The Living Desert Breaks Attendance Record for Sixth Straight Year

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is excited to announce its sixth straight year of record-breaking attendance, welcoming 512,615 guests and members as of June 30, 2019. This is an 11.49% increase over last fiscal year’s record attendance of 459,784.

“Welcoming 500,000 people through our gates was one of our strategic business goals this year, and we thank the community and visitors for their continued support,” said Allen Monroe President/CEO. “With the opening of our new entrance, plus the birth of so many babies this spring, it was an eventful season here at The Living Desert. This coming year, we have more exciting happenings planned and invite everyone to come back and enjoy our wonderfully wild Zoo and Gardens.”

The Living Desert celebrated many other highlights this past fiscal year, including earning its re-accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquarium (AZA). To be accredited, the Zoo underwent a thorough review to ensure it has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards in categories, which include animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. The AZA requires zoos and aquariums to successfully complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years in order to be members of the Association. The Living Desert has been continuously accredited by the AZA since 1983.

Other honors included being recognized by the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau with the Sustainability Oasis Award presented at their annual Oasis Awards ceremony. The award recognizes The Living Desert’s eco-sustainability initiatives and implementation of eco-friendly and sustainable business practices. In addition, The Living Desert also earned seven ADDY Awards from the American Advertising Federation Desert Chapter. Honors included Best of Show for its cross platform, integrated campaign; Best of Video; Best of Digital: Best Integrated Campaign; and three gold ADDYS.

The Living Desert is open daily during the summer from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., with last admission at 1 p.m. For more information about summer memberships and The Living Desert visit livingdesert.org or call (760) 346-5694.