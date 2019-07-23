Man From Santa Barbara County Arrested For Alleged Rape At Indio Motel

A Santa Barbara County man accused of raping a woman at a motel in Indio is free on $55,000 bail, police reported Tuesday.

Officers were sent at 4:25 a.m. Saturday to the Quality Inn Suites on Indio Springs Parkway, Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron said.

The alleged victim, whose name was withheld, told officers she had accepted a ride to the hotel from a group of people she met at a nightclub in Coachella and was raped in one of the rooms.

Police arrested Freddy Perez, 27, of Santa Maria, about 5:35 a.m. and booked him into the Indio jail on suspicion of rape by force/fear. He was released the following day after posting bail and given a Sept. 18 court date, according to jail records.