Man Threatens To Jump Off Bridge Across 215; Freeway Shut Down For 40 Minutes

Lanes of Interstate 215 were shut down near March Air Reserve Base for about 40 minutes Tuesday due to a person who was threatening to jump from an overpass.

Someone called 911 around 1:30 p.m. and said a friend had made threats about jumping off the Van Buren Boulevard bridge over I-215, and had sent a picture of the bridge, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies helped conduct traffic breaks on the northbound and southbound sides of the freeway, according to the CHP. Traffic on both sides of I-215 was halted at 1:37 p.m., and a Sigalert was issued while traffic started to build.

A photo circulating on social media showed semi-truck drivers parked under the Van Buren bridge on both sides of the freeway in an apparent effort to help officers and prevent the person from jumping.

Emergency personnel were able to get the person off the overpass after about 40 minutes, according to the CHP.

Northbound lanes were reopened by 2:08 p.m., and southbound lanes were cleared by 2:25 p.m.