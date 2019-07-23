Northridge Earthquake Survivor Speaks Out Following Twentynine Palms Tremor

The more small earthquakes we have, including Monday’s 4-point-2 magnitude tremor out of Twentynine Palms, is just another reminder to be prepared. NBC Palm Springs spoke with a woman who called Northridge home in 19-94. In fact,

Kathy Rappaport lived through one of the most frightening natural disasters in United States history; a 6.7 Magnitude quake that devastated the Los Angeles region. Now she has one message for everyone, following the quake in twenty-nine palms.

“We couldn’t even move and the house shook so long and so violently that our front door opened and we couldn’t close it,” said Rappaport.

Pretty soon, sunrise would reveal widespread devastation, with dozens killed and $25 billion in damage. As for Kathy’s home…it was a total loss.

“We couldn’t live in it for two years until they rebuilt the building,” she added.

Kathy tells NBC Palm Springs this is an experience she relives every time there is an earthquake, like the 4.2 magnitude tremor that hit near Twentynine Palms.

“When one hits I get nervous, but I also know that I have to be alert.”

She has to be alert and ready for anything.

“You have to be prepared. You have to have water, food, helmets, walkie talkies, orange vests, and a first aid kit.”

Kathy adds that while it pays to have an earthquake preparedness backpack, there’s one other thing everyone should consider.

“Have earthquake insurance. That was very helpful. Not only did I have earthquake on my personal belongings. We had an earthquake that covered my condominium deductible so earthquake is pretty important.”

Kathy is planning on ordering earthquake preparedness backpacks for her community to ensure everyone is well equipped, and she recommends you pack supplies as soon as possible, because you just never know when the big one will hit.