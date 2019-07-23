Port Police Seize 1,200 Pounds of Marijuana

Police Tuesday reported the seizure of 1,200 pounds of marijuana valued at about $450,000 from a boat being hauled from the water in San Pedro.

Los Angeles Port Police marine units at Cabrillo Beach noticed the 23-foot boat was “suspiciously bow heavy” as three people attempted to exit a public launch ramp on Saturday.

“Numerous vehicle and vessel violations led to a search of the vessel, which yielded nearly 1,200 pounds of seized marijuana,” according to a Port Police statement.

Three men were detained and handed over to federal authorities.

Police say surveillance along the California coast has been increased because of an uptick in drug smuggling activity.