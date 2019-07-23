Thunderstorms Possible Throughout Riverside County as Heat Wave Continues

Thunderstorms are possible in most parts of Riverside County Tuesday as a heat wave continues to grip the Inland Empire.

High pressure expanding over the southwest region has brought a rise in temperatures and possibly enough moisture to generate thunderstorms and showers throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service.

The best chance of thunderstorms in the Riverside metropolitan area, the county mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning will be in the afternoon and evening Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said.

No thunderstorms are expected in the Coachella Valley Tuesday, but there is a slight chance of showers Tuesday morning.

The Coachella Valley will have a slight chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday along with the Riverside metropolitan area and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

A chance of thunderstorms will continue through Friday night in the mountains.

High temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach 101 degrees in Riverside, 106 in Palm Springs, 96 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 91 in Temecula.

The chance of measurable precipitation has been set at 20 percent Tuesday in the county mountains, the Riverside metropolitan area and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Temperatures will gradually rise through Saturday, when the mercury in the Coachella Valley could reach 116, forecasters said.