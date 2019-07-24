Palm Springs Animal Shelter Pleading for Help

John Powell from Palm Springs is adopting a lucky little pup.

But a little terrier mix named Tun Tun was just dropped off by his owner who is homeless and could no longer keep him. Little Max’s parents had to downsize their home and he no longer fit in the picture.

“It’s very, very sad for for pets who are separated from their owners and it’s incredibly sad for the owners, it’s tragic for them to have to give up their animals,” says Gabrielle Amster, the executive director of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

She says people facing housing issues are flooding the shelter, “We’re just taking in a lot of animals through owner surrender. People just either they are, they don’t have a place to stay with shelter and they’re worried about their pets out in the heat or they are moving to places that they can’t have their pets.”

Amster says the shelter is now at capacity, they’re caring for nearly 400 animals, and worse, “Many of the animals that are coming in right now are in need of medical help and and treatment and that is where the resources get very tight.”

They need the community’s support now more than ever, with donations, fostering and most of all making room for one of these little ones who’ve been left behind.

“They want to be loved, they all want a place to go and I feel like I‘m giving the dog a place to be loved,” says Powell.

Palm Springs Animal Shelter:

4575 E Mesquite Ave,

Palm Springs, CA 92264

Phone. (760) 416-5718

To donate click here: Palm Springs Animal Shelter