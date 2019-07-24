Thunderstorms Possible Again As Heat Wave Continues in Riverside County

A chance of thunderstorms will persist Thursday throughout Riverside County as the mercury continues to rise heading into the weekend.

The Riverside metropolitan area, the Coachella Valley, the Riverside County mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning will all have a chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Light showers and thunderstorms will also be possible in the county mountains, the Riverside metropolitan area and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning Thursday morning, NWS meteorologist Jimmy Taeger said.

The skies are expected to clear in most parts of the county by Friday, he said.

High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach 98 degrees in Riverside, 104 in Palm Springs, 94 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 89 in Temecula.

The chance of measurable precipitation has been set at 20 percent Thursday in the Riverside metropolitan area, the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Coachella Valley, forecasters said. There is a 40 percent chance in the county mountains.

Temperatures are expected to continue rising through Sunday, when the mercury in the Coachella Valley could reach 113.