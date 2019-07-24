Two Arrested For Scores Of Mail Thefts, Vehicle Burglaries

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday announced the arrests of two men accused of scores of thefts across the Coachella Valley.

Deputies investigating an increase in mail thefts and vehicle burglaries across the valley over the last several months identified two suspects — 30-year-old Richard Otis of Palm Desert and 35-year-old Christian Nevarez of Indio, according to sheriff’s Sgt. David Aldrich.

Investigators believe Otis and Nevarez were committing the thefts and using their victims’ identities to make fraudulent purchases from local businesses, he said.

The sheriff’s department on Tuesday served search warrants at Otis’s home on California Drive in Palm Desert and Nevarez’s home on Wilson Avenue in Indio, where deputies discovered about $10,000 worth of allegdly stolen property and found identifying information for an additional 70 theft victims, the sergeant said.

Both men were arrested and booked at the Indio jail, with bail set at $30,000. Otis posted bail the same day, but Nevarez remains in custody, according to jail records.

Nevarez is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, while Otis’s court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 17.