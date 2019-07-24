Viceo Captures ICE Agent Smashing Car Window to Arrest Illegal Immigrant

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents smashed a car window to arrest an undocumented man in Kansas City.

Cheyenne Hoyt recorded the moment it happened on Facebook Live. She says her boyfriend, Florencio Millan, never saw a warrant and that the agent told them it was “paperless.”

When Millan refused to get out, officials broke through the car window to forcibly remove him from the car. There were two kids inside as well.

Four officers then grabbed Millan and threw him on the ground.

ICE claims he is an “immigration fugitive.”

Hoyt says that it was a parking ticket that led to his voluntary deportation to Mexico in 2011 before he later illegally re-entered the country. She says he hasn’t committed any crimes.

He is now in ICE custody pending deportation to Mexico.