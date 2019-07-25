County’s Veterans Hiring Policy Helps More Than 70 Land Jobs

A policy aimed at enhancing employment opportunities in Riverside County government for military veterans and their families helped more than 70 former service members land county jobs in the past year, officials said Thursday.

In December 2017, Supervisors Manuel Perez and Chuck Washington introduced a series of recommendations — which the entire Board of Supervisors embraced — intended to facilitate hiring vets.

Six months later, the Department of Human Resources implemented the key component of Perez’s and Washington’s “Veterans Improvement Program” — a revised points-based system that awards service members with hiring credits when they apply for a county job, moving them ahead in the screening process.

The policy has resulted in 781 people receiving interviews and 73 being put on the payroll, according to Perez’s chief adviser, Tom Freeman, formerly the county’s military affairs commissioner.

The exact number of prospects still moving through the vetting process was unknown.

By last count, the county was home to 132,228 vets, the largest number of whom — 34,951 — live in Washington’s third supervisorial district.

The county’s original veterans preference hiring program was enacted in 1974.

It had not been updated by HR officials until the supervisors brought forward their recommendations.