Jeffrey Epstein found injured in New York City jail cell

Jeffrey Epstein, accused pedophile and wealthy financier, was found injured inside his New York City jail cell Tuesday.

NBC New York and ABC 7 report Epstein was found in the fetal position, semi-conscious with marks on his neck.

The New York Post reports he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Sources told NBC News that Epstein may have tried to hang himself, though the injuries were not serious and he may have used the incident as a way to be transferred.

Another source said assault by another inmate has not been ruled out.

Epstein was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal detention facility where he was being kept in isolation, according to one of his lawyers.

Epstein is charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors related to alleged conduct that occurred between 2002 and 2005. He has pleaded not guilty.

He is accused of having paid girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his Upper East Side home and his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005. Prosecutors say he used employees and associates to lure the girls to his residences, and then paid some of his victims to recruit other girls for him to abuse.

The charges by New York federal prosecutors, unsealed earlier this month, came more than a decade after Epstein faced similar accusations in Florida. In 2007, he signed a plea deal with prosecutors in Miami that allowed him to avoid federal charges and instead plead guilty to lesser state prostitution charges.