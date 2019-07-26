Man Killed In Crash On Interstate 10 near Cathedral City Identified

A man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Cathedral City.

A California Highway Patrol dispatcher got a call at 9:11 a.m. reporting a vehicle on its roof about 70 feet off the right-hand side of westbound I-10, between the Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive exits.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected when the vehicle overturned, according to CHP Officer Jackie Quintero. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Robert Fry, 59, of Indio.

Witnesses told CHP officers that the man, who had no passengers, was driving recklessly prior to the crash.

Traffic was jammed near the scene, though no lanes were closed.