Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Bus In Palm Springs

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus in Palm Springs Friday morning, police said.

The Palm Springs Police Department tweeted North Indian Canyon Drive was shut down between Tachevah Drive and Tamarisk Road for a traffic collision investigation at about 9:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined a Sun Bus had struck a pedestrian, officers later said.

The pedestrian, who was not immediately able to be identified, died at the scene. Passengers were aboard the bus at the time.

Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The area remained closed off as of 11 a.m. while an investigation continued, officers said.

SunLine issued the following statement: SunLine Transit Agency is saddened over the incident involving an apparent pedestrian fatality and one of its buses this morning at approximately 9:25 a.m. in Palm Springs. The Agency is fully cooperating with the police investigation, and will continue to devote necessary resources to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. Safety is the number one priority at SunLine, and we strive to ensure safe operations are at the core of everything we do.

Palm Springs police asked any witnesses to the incident to call investigators at 760-323-8125.