Bernie Sanders, Cardi B team up on video targeting young voters

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday teamed up with rapper Cardi B to film a 2020 presidential campaign video meant to appeal to young voters.

“We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” the Vermont independent told CNN in an interview as he arrived for the shoot. “The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

He said he and Cardi B spoke about a range of issues, including canceling student debt, climate change and raising the minimum wage. The video — filmed at the TEN Nail Bar, a local nail salon owned by two black women — is the first collaboration between the duo.

Earlier this month, Cardi B was complimentary of the senator.

“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016,” she tweeted. “This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

Last week, when asked about Cardi B’s support, Sanders told late night host Jimmy Kimmel he had spoken to the rapper on the phone on “several occasions.”

“She is really smart. And she is deeply concerned about what’s happening in this country,” Sanders said during an appearance on Kimmel’s show. “She wants to make sure we improve life for working people in this country, and I’m delighted that she is a supporter.”

The mutual admiration dates to April 2018, when Cardi B praised President Franklin Delano Roosevelt for being “the real ‘Make America Great Again’ ” during a GQ interview. That statement caught the eye Sanders, who frequently refers to Roosevelt in his arguments for Democratic socialism and his single-payer “Medicare for All” plan.

“Cardi B is right,” Sanders tweeted at the time.

When asked Monday what it would mean to have Cardi B’s endorsement, Sanders said, “What it means is that, what Cardi B does is not only is she an enormously popular entertainer what she is doing is speaking to young people about the important issues that are on their minds and I applaud that very much.”

The Vermont senator didn’t say whether Cardi B had officially endorsed him. Still, a future collaboration could be in the works.

Asked by Jon Favreau on “Pod Save America” last week whether Cardi B would perform at his inauguration, Sanders replied, “We’re putting together a committee to take a look at that.”

