Double Meteor Shower to Peak at Midnight in Southern California

Summer is peak season for meteor showers, and sky-watchers are gearing up for their chance to see some shooting stars.

The Delta Aquariid meteor shower began July 12 and will be visible until Aug. 23. The Perseid meteor shower began July 17 and will last through Aug. 24, peaking Aug. 12.

“A meteor shower happens when the earth travels through the path of a comet that’s already come and gone,” Lauren Zuckerberg, the Rancho Mirage Observatory coordinator, said. “We see that debris from the comet as it falls into our atmosphere and that’s what we see as shooting stars or meteors.”

Zuckerberg said meteor showers can be seen all year long but Monday night into Tuesday morning will be special.

“We have two meteor showers converging at the same time,” she said.

One is from the northern hemisphere (Alpha Capricornids). The other is from the southern hemisphere (Delta Aquariids).

“In the past, we’ve caught some meteors on our all-sky camera,” Zuckerberg said as she pointed at a monitor in the observatory.

She said the best way to view the show is with your two eyes.

“You should see one about every two to three minutes.”

The show will continue from midnight until dawn and the desert is a “stellar” viewing spot, according to the astronomer.

“The further you get away from L.A., the more you’ll be able to see these dark skies, let your eyes adjust and you can pick out some really dark objects.”

NASA recommends lying flat on your back and looking straight up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. Patience is essential, as it takes about 20 minutes for the eyes to adjust to the darkness — and since there can be long intervals between shooting stars.