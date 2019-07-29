Man Drowns In Thermal Backyard Pool

Foul play is not suspected in the weekend drowning death of a young man in a backyard pool in Thermal, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 3:23 a.m. Saturday reporting a possible drowning at a home on Sandra Drive, west of Jackson Street.

Deputies found an unresponsive “young adult” in the pool and life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

The man was not publicly identified.