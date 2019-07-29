Missile launcher found in luggage at Baltimore Airport

A missile launcher was found in a man’s checked luggage at the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday morning, Transportation Security Administration officers said.

TSA officials said they tracked down the traveler and detained him for questions. The man, a resident of Jacksonville, Texas, told TSA officials that he is an active military member and was traveling home from Kuwait. He told the officers that he wanted to keep the launcher as a souvenir.

TSA says military weapons are not permitted in checked or carry-on luggage and the item was confiscated and handed over to the state fire marshal for safe disposal. The launcher was not a live device, TSA officials said.

The man was able to catch his flight.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.