Mom finds strange man standing over sleeping daughter

A South Bay mother was alarmed to find a man standing over her daughter’s bed early Saturday.

Police say the mom discovered the strange man just after 6:30 a.m. standing over her 10-year-old daughter as she slept at their home on Madison Ave. The man ran past the mom and out the back door, running south on Madison Ave., police added.

The woman’s daughter was not harmed. Police say there were at least two other young girls in the house as well.

Police said the suspect may have gained entry through an unlocked back door.

Police are searching for the suspect, described as an either white or Hispanic man, with a bald head, and possibly tattoos on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chula Vista Police at 619-691-5151.

